Indian Railways Latest News: In an effort to give women passengers a safe travel in trains, the Indian Railways on Saturday said it has issued safety guidelines to all zonal railways to prevent crime against women in trains and railway premises. Speaking to news agency IANS, a railway ministry spokesperson said that about 23 million passengers travel through the Indian Railways every day out of which 20 per cent are women. He further added that in the recent past, incidents of crime against women in trains and railway premises has been a big area of concern.

According to updates from the Railways, the safety guidelines may include keeping a watch on suspects, regular visits to vulnerable spots by duty officers and staff during their rounds.

Taking preventive measures to ensure safety of women, proper lighting arrangements will be ensured covering all vulnerable places identified in railway stations, circulating area, parking, foot over bridges (FOBs), approach roads, ends of platforms, yards, washing lines, DEMU / EMU car sheds, saloon sidings, maintenance depots.

The Railways will further focus on the abandoned structures in platforms or yards, abandoned quarters, buildings at isolated places which remain unguarded or unattended.

The Railways said the unauthorised entries and exits should also be closed, and yards or pits or nearby railway area of stations must be kept clean of unwanted vegetation which may provide cover for concealment.

Furthermore, the railways plan focuses on the waiting rooms. These waiting rooms must not remain unattended and persons should be allowed to enter the waiting rooms after proper entry, particularly in nights and at times when there is minimum presence of passengers.

Moreover, no staff without identity cards should be allowed in trains and railway premises. The prevention plan also includes barring the entry of people without proper identity cards in the yards and coaching depots.

The Railways also said it will keep tabs on people watching porn through free WiFi internet services being provided by railways in the station premises. Moreover, to control incidents of eve-teasing, the GRP and RPF officials must promptly take necessary action on receiving complaints regarding any type of crime against women.

(With inputs from IANS)