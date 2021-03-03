IRCTC Latest News Today: Railway passengers, if you are travelling in Mumbai, beware !!! In an effort to avoid over-crowding at railway stations during the upcoming summer season in the wake of the coronavirus, the Indian Railways has increased the price of platform tickets for passengers at some key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to Rs 50. Also Read - COVAXIN Shows 81% Clinical Efficacy, Works Effectively Against UK Variant Strains, Says Bharat Biotech

Talking to news agency PTI, Central Railways' Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shivaji Sutar said that instead of the previous rate of Rs 10, a platform ticket now will cost at Rs 50 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) stations in Mumbai, as well as neighbouring Thane, Panvel, Kalyan and Bhiwandi Road stations.

As per updates from the Railways, the new rate for platform tickets came into force on 24 February 2021 and this will remain effective till June 15 this year. The move to increase the price of the ticket was taken to prevent over-crowding at these railway stations during the summer travel rush.

The development comes as Mumbai is witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks. So far, Mumbai has reported more than 3.25 lakh cases of novel coronavirus and more than 11,400 deaths due to the disease.

Last month, Mumbai- local train services were open to all the general public by the national transporter. After the Mumbai local train service resumed for all the public with restricted timings, it was recently reported that every day nearly 36 lakh commuters used the city’s local rail network.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 7,863 new coronavirus infections which took the state’s caseload to 21,69,330. The death toll due to the pandemic reached 52,238 with 54 new fatalities. On Monday, after reporting more than 8,000 cases for five days, the state had witnessed a slight dip in fresh infections at 6,397 cases.

In Mumbai, 849 new COVID-19 cases were reported taking the city’s tally to 3,27,621, while its death toll increased to 11,481 with two new fatalities.