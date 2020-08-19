New Delhi: The Railways on Wednesday said it is contemplating to widen the scope of medical treatment of its 13 lakh employees by providing them a health insurance scheme. Also Read - Kids at Higher Risk of Violence Amid COVID-19: UNICEF

In a statement, the national transporter said it was already providing medical health facilities to its employees and their dependant family members through ‘Railway Employees Liberalized Health Scheme’ and ‘Central Government Health Services’. Also Read - Ganpati Bappa to Go Online: How Will Ganesh Chaturthi Be Held During Coronavirus Times?

“Indian Railways is now proposing to widen the scope of medical treatment of railway employees,” it said. Also Read - Hotels, Weekly Markets Allowed to Reopen in Delhi; Gyms to Remain Shut

Accordingly, a committee has been constituted to examine all aspects relating to a ‘Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme’ for railway staff with a view to provide an insurance cover against financial risks during medical, emergencies and otherwise, the statement said.

“Indian Railways requested all general managers of zonal railways and production units for their views/suggestions on the aforesaid proposal,” it said.

It may be noted that the Indian Railways has a chain of 586 health units, 45 sub-divisional hospitals, 56 divisional hospitals, eight production units hospitals and 16 zonal hospitals spread all over the country with more than 2500 posts of doctors and over 35,000 paramedic staff.

During the pandemic, the Railways dedicated more than 6,500 hospital beds, which is half the number of beds from its 125 hospitals, to COVID-19 patients across the country.