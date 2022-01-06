Indian Railways update: Soon, Indian Railways passengers will be able to pay electricity bills, recharge their mobiles, fill up Aadhaar and PAN card forms as well as file taxes with the help from Common Service Centre (CSC) kiosks in 200 stations across the country. These CSC kiosks are to be set up by the PSU- RailTel.

The scheme has been introduced in partnership with CSC e-Governance Services India and Electronics & Information Technology Ministry. The CSC kiosks at railway stations will be run by village level entrepreneurs (VLEs), according to a PTI report.

CSC-offered services

CSC-offered services include booking of travelling tickets (train, bus, air, etc.), Voter Card, Aadhar Card, PAN card, Income tax, mobile recharge, payment of electricity bill, insurance, banking and many more.

The kiosks have been named RailWire Saathi Kiosks’ — RailWire is the brand name of RailTel’s retail broadband service.

To begin with, the RailWire Saathi CSC kiosks at the Varanasi City and Prayagraj City stations in Uttar Pradesh have been made operational on a pilot basis. Similar kiosks will be operationalised at around 200 railway stations, mostly in rural areas, in phases, the statement said as per the PTI report.

Of these, 44 are in South Central Railway zone, 20 are in North Frontier Railway, 13 are in East Central Railway, 15 are in Western Railway, 25 are in Northern Railway, 12 are in West Central Railway, 13 are in East Coast Railway and 56 are in North Eastern Railway.

“People in rural areas often find it difficult to avail various e-governance service or take advantage of digitalization due to lack of infrastructure/resources as well as lack of knowledge using internet. These RailWire Saathi kiosks will bring these essential digital services at rural railway stations to support rural population,” said RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla.

RailTel has built one of the world’s largest integrated wi-fi networks, with public wi-fi (under the brand name ‘RailWire’) available at 6,090 stations, 5,000 of which are in rural regions. RailTel, in collaboration with CSC, wants to bring internet services to rural regions using the existing infrastructure at stations, according to the company.