Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO | New Delhi: The applications for Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO are all set to open on Wednesday, April 27. According to media reports, the company is aiming to raise Rs 1,595 crore. The bidding will close on April 29.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO Details

Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO price: The share price has been set at Rs 516-Rs 542 per equity share.

Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP: According to media reports, the share was available at a grey market premium of Rs 50 per share on Tuesday.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO Allotment Date: The shares of the company are most likely to be allocated on May 5, 2022.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO date: The issue will open on April 27 and close on April 29 for the public.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO listing date: Equity shares of the company will list on the bourses on May 10, 2022.

According to a report by PTI, the company operates 14 hospitals and three clinics in six cities in India, with a total bed capacity of 1,500 beds. Its core specialities are paediatrics, which includes newborn and pediatric intensive care, pediatric multi-speciality services, pediatric quaternary care (including multi-organ transplants); and obstetrics and gynaecology, which includes normal and complex obstetric care, multi-disciplinary fetal care, perinatal genetic and fertility care.