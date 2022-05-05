Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO | New Delhi: The share allotment for Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO is most likely to take place today, May 5, 2022. The investors who have applied for a Rs 1,595 crore IPO can check their share allotment status on BSE’s website and the website of KFin Technologies, the official registrar.Also Read - LIC IPO To Open For Subscription Tomorrow; GMP, Price, Key Details You Need To Know
How To Check Rainbow Children’s Medicare Allotment Status?
BSE Website
- Login at the direct BSE link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Select the Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO
- Enter your Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO application number
- Enter your PAN details
- Click on ‘I’m not a robot’
- Click on ‘Submit’ button.
- The allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
KFin Tech Website
- Login at the direct KFintech link kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
- Select the Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO
- Select either IPO Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN
- Enter your Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO application number
- Fill Captcha
- Click on ‘Submit’ button.
- Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO Details
- Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO price: The share price has been set at Rs 516-Rs 542 per equity share.
- Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO GMP: According to media reports, the share was available at a grey market premium of Rs 50 per share on Tuesday.
- Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO Allotment Date: The shares of the company are most likely to be allocated on May 5, 2022.
- Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO date: The issue will open on April 27 and close on April 29 for the public.
- Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO listing date: Equity shares of the company will list on the bourses on May 10, 2022.