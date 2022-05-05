Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO | New Delhi: The share allotment for Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO is most likely to take place today, May 5, 2022. The investors who have applied for a Rs 1,595 crore IPO can check their share allotment status on BSE’s website and the website of KFin Technologies, the official registrar.Also Read - LIC IPO To Open For Subscription Tomorrow; GMP, Price, Key Details You Need To Know

How To Check Rainbow Children’s Medicare Allotment Status?

BSE Website

Login at the direct BSE link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Select the Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO Enter your Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO application number Enter your PAN details Click on ‘I’m not a robot’ Click on ‘Submit’ button. The allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

KFin Tech Website

Login at the direct KFintech link kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ Select the Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO Select either IPO Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN Enter your Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO application number Fill Captcha Click on ‘Submit’ button. Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO Details