New Delhi: There is a piece of good news for one of the tech companies' employees. Microsoft Corp has announced that it will hike the budget for salaries of its employees to 'almost double' the current level. According to a report by Bloomberg, this would also hike the compensation of the employees by around 25 per cent. The hike will be focused primarily on the employees in the early to mid-level jobs.

According to Bloomberg, a memo by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, "Time and time again, we see that our talent is in high demand because of the amazing work that you do." The salary package of the company consists of a base salary, bonus and stocks. According to a report by Mint, the salary of a new graduate who joins as a software engineer gets around $1,63,000 per annum.

Who will benefit from the new budget?

The new rise will impact around 1,81,000 employees of the tech company, according to a report by Mint.

Who will get stock benefits?

According to Bloomberg, the employees at or below the Level 67 of Microsoft’s internal scale, will get the stock benefit. The employees above level 67 are eligible to be made company partners.