Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association Withdraws Strike Demanding a Reduction In VAT Levied On Petrol & Diesel, After Talks With State Govt

It’s a big sigh of relief for people of Rajasthan as the petrol pump strike in Rajasthan has been withdrawn by Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association after holding talks with the state government.

Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association announced that they have called off its strike on 11th March. They had called a strike demanding reduction in VAT imposed on petrol and diesel. The association withdrew its strike from 6 am on March 11.

Association & Govt Talks

The association said that the government had called for talks at 12 noon on Sunday, in which RPDA executive members Rajendra Singh Bhati, Sunit Bagai, Vijay Meena and Jaipur District President Ladu Singh, Secretary Amit Saraogi and Jaipur dealer Sandeep Bhardwaj were present.

On behalf of the government, Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Anandi, Secretary of Information Technology and Communications and officials of the Finance Department were present in the meeting. The conversation lasted for about an hour and was completely positive.

‘’Rajyavardhan Singh ji understood our views well and assured us that the government will take positive steps on our demands and he appealed to call off the strike to save the public from trouble’’said Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association reported ABP News.

What Was the Rajasthan Petrol Pump Strike?

Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association had begun their two-day strike, demanding reduction in value-added tax (VAT) levied on petrol and diesel from 10th March 2024.

The strike which began at 6 am on March 10 was supposed to continue till 6 am on March 12, according to the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association.

As part of the strike, the fuel pump stations remained shut yesterday, with petroleum dealers neither buying or selling fuel in the state.

Since yesterday many petrol pumps were shut in the state which caused trouble for the citizens for a longer time. As the association has called off the strike it will bring huge relief to the people of state.

