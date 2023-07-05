Home

Rajasthan To Get New Vande Bharat Train On July 7: Check Route, Timing, Ticket Fare

New Vande Bharat Express is expected to start its journey at 6 AM from Jodhpur and will reach Sabarmati at 12.30 PM, completing the total journey in 6.5 hours.

Ticket fare on Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express train is expected to be between Rs 800 and Rs 1,600.

Vande Bharat Train Latest Update: Rajasthan is all set to get another Vande Bharat Express train connecting Jodhpur to Sabarmati in Gujarat on July 7. The new train will be flagged off by PM Modi. Notably, the first Vande Bharat Express train in Rajasthan was launched on April 12, 2023, which operates between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment.

On the inauguration day, the railway authorities changed the timing of other local trains to avoid clashes of timings on the same route. The trial run of the Vande Bharat train on Jodhpur-Sabarmati route is expected to be conducted on July 5, according to reports.

The new train will begin its journey from Jodhpur’s Bhagat ki Kothi railway station and is expected to complete the 446-km distance to Sabarmati in 6.5 hours. This new train will have halts at a few selected stations such as Pali Marwar, Falna, Abu Road, Palanpur Junction, and Mahesana Junction.

Rajasthan Vande Bharat Train: Check Schedule

The new Vande Bharat Express is expected to start its journey at 6 AM from Jodhpur and will reach Sabarmati at 12.30 PM, completing the total journey in 6.5 hours. On return, the train will depart from Sabarmati at 4:45 PM and reach Jodhpur at 10:45 PM. The new train will run between Jodhpur and Sabarmati on all days a week except Sundays.

Rajasthan Vande Bharat Train: Check Ticket Fare

The Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express will have two categories of seating arrangement — Executive Class and AC Chair Car. Ticket fare is expected between Rs 800 and Rs 1,600. As of now, there is no official announcement regarding the ticket fare of the train on this route. Notably, the ticket fare will vary depending on the catering option passengers would choose.

India so far has 24 routes under the Vande Bharat Express train service as of July 4, 2023.

