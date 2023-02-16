Home

Business

Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto Express: Here’s How Indian Railways Trains Get Their Names

Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto Express: Here’s How Indian Railways Trains Get Their Names

Indian Railways News Today: Duronto in Bengali means uninterrupted and is called so because the train halts at the least number of stations and covers long distances.

Considered as one of the top-tier trains in India, Rajdhani Express runs between Delhi and other state capitals.

Indian Railways News Updates: The Indian Railways is generally considered as the lifeline of millions of passengers in India. The national transporter runs thousands of trains daily to cater to the needs of the commuters and occasional passengers. Most of the trains that run for the long-distance travel are named after the destination. However, three trains that do not follow that rule and are set apart from other long-distance trains due to their speed and facilities. Such trains include Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express and Duronto Express. Have you ever thought about how these trains got their names and what their names signify? Read here to know more.

Rajdhani Express

Considered one of the top-tier trains in India, Rajdhani Express runs between Delhi and other state capitals. Hence, it is called Rajdhani Express. Rajdhani stands for capital in Hindi. The whole of Rajdhani Express is air-conditioned and food is included in the fare. The maximum speed of the train is 140 kilometres per hour.

You may like to read

Shatabdi Express

Shatabdi Express is a chair car and runs in the rage of 400-800 kilometres. The train was run in 1989 on the 100th birthday of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, hence its name Shatabdi Express. Shatabdi stands for a century. Its maximum speed is 160 kilometres per hour and has the same facilities just like the Rajdhani Express.

Duronto Express

Duronto in Bengali means uninterrupted and is called so because the train halts at the least number of stations and covers long distances. Duronto Express runs at a maximum speed of 140 kilometres per hour.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.