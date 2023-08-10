Home

Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ Release: Freshworks CEO Girish Mathrubootham Reserves 2,200 Seats For Employees

Chennai-born global software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Freshworks has booked 2,200 tickets (only for its employees) of Rajinikanth-starrer movie “Jailer” that was released in the theatres on Thursday

New Delhi: A Chennai-based software-as-a-serivce (SaaS) company Freshworks has booked over 2,000 tickets for its employees. Chennai-born global software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Freshworks has booked 2,200 tickets (only for its employees) of Rajinikanth-starrer movie “Jailer” that was released in the theatres on Thursday. The Nasdaq-listed SaaS firm’s Founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham posted this information on X (formerly Twitter). “2,200 tickets, 7 screens, Freshworks employees only,” Mathrubhootam informed.

Several companies in South India declared holiday on August 10, the release date of ‘Jailer’. Not just in Chennai or Madurai, offices in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thanjavur, Vishakapatnam, Mysuru, Ellore, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi also declared holidays, with many big companies handing out free tickets to their employees so that they can watch the film.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve thousands of customers including Allbirds, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Klarna, NHS, OfficeMax, and PhonePe.

The Nasdaq-listed firm was valued at $12.2 billion after it opened 21 per cent above the initial offering price of $36 apiece in September in 2021. Founded by Mathrubootham and Shan Krishnasamy as Freshdesk in Chennai in 2010, the company started its journey as a helpdesk software for customer support. It decided to rebrand itself to Freshworks in June 2017 to incorporate the company’s growing software suite.

‘Jailer’ also stars Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff, although the roles that they are playing have been kept out of the limelight so far. The ensemble cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah, Vinayakan and comedian Yogi Babu. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Sun Pictures has produced the film.

Fans celebrate ‘Jailer’ release

Avid Rajinikanth fans celebrated the release of the superstar’s ‘Jailer ‘ across Tamil Nadu on Thursday, marking the actor’s return to the silver screen as ‘Tiger’s Muthuvel Pandian. Theatres across the state, said to be booked full house through the week, wore a festive look as fans cheered and danced while gathering for the first day first show.

The Nelson Dilipkumar directed action flick has hyped up expectations as the teaser, promising action packed entertainment was received well. A Japanese couple has come all the way to Chennai to watch the film.

“Hukum-Tiger ka Hukum (Tiger’s order)…To see ‘Jailer’ movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai,” Yasuda Hidetoshi, Rajinikanth fan club leader in Japan, told PTI.

‘Inga naan thaan kingu…,” Hidetoshi reeled a dialogue from the movie.

He also said he had been watching Rajinikanth movies for over 20 years, starting with ‘Muthu.’

Tirupur Subramaniam, film distributor and head of Tamil Nadu’s Theatre Owners’ Association, had told PTI earlier, “It is a Rajinikanth film, of course it will be ushered in with celebrations. We don’t have fan shows any more like before, but that is not dampening the spirit of the fans. The movie is being shown in 900 screens across Tamil Nadu and all of them wear a festive look.”

Fans in Tamil Nadu held prayers for the success of the film, slated to have been made on a big budget.

