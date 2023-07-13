Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Rajnish Kumar, T V Mohandas Pai to Join BYJU’s Board Advisory Council
T V Mohandas Pai and former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar will join an advisory council at the EdTech giant BYJU’S, news agency Reuters reported. The council will mentor BYJU’S board and its CEO Byju Raveendran on crucial matters, the company said on Thursday.
