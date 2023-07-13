Home

Business

Rajnish Kumar, T V Mohandas Pai to Join BYJU’s Board Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, T V Mohandas Pai to Join BYJU’s Board Advisory Council

T V Mohandas Pai and former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar will join an advisory council at the EdTech giant BYJU'S, news agency Reuters reported.

Byju's Employees Looking To Jump Ship Before Being 'Asked To Pack Up Overnight'

T V Mohandas Pai and former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar will join an advisory council at the EdTech giant BYJU’S, news agency Reuters reported. The council will mentor BYJU’S board and its CEO Byju Raveendran on crucial matters, the company said on Thursday.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES