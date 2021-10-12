New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed new airline ‘Akasa Air’ has been granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the operation in India by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, according to a PTI report. The development assumes great significance for the country’s aviation market which had to bear wrath of deadly Covid pandemic. This comes days after Tata Sons emerged as the winner of the financial bid to take control of the national carrier Air India. Flyers across India will only hope that there will be more flight options available for them in relatively affordable airfares.Also Read - Akasa Air Gets NOC from Ministry of Civil Aviation, To Start Operation By 2022

Here is what we know so far about new airline Akasa Air