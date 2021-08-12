New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed yet to be launched Akasa Airline is holding advanced talks with US major Boeing for 737 Max jets. Earlier, the airlines officials held meetings with Airbus for A320neo jets, according to a report by Bloomberg.Also Read - Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 Promo Released: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar Turn Ram-Priya For a Love Story That Knows No Boundaries

However, the deal is yet to be finalized between Boeing and Jhunjhunwala-backed airline which is yet to receive approval from the Civil Aviation Ministry in India, the Bloomberg report says.

