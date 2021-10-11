New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed new airline Akasa has got no objection certificate (NOC) from the government to take it to the skies, SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd announced on Monday. It will fly under the brand name ‘Akasa Air’.Also Read - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air Gets NOC From Civil Aviation; Flights May Take Off by 2021 End

“SNV Aviation Pvt. Ltd., that will fly under the brand name Akasa Air, announced that it has received a No Objection Certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation as it embarks on its journey to offer Indian flyers a warm, efficient, reliable, and affordable travel experience,” the airline company said in a statement.

The airline, which is also backed by former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube will now seek license from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for operating from summer of 2022. It will have Vinay Dube as the CEO.