New Delhi: Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had entered the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy list 2021 with an annual donation of Rs 50 crore, the Mint reported adding that the big bull donated approximately Rs 13.69 lakh per day. It said the big bull donated 25 per cent of his annual income towards charitable work focused on the education sector, adding that he is also a trustee of Agastya International Foundation and also supports Ashoka University.

Earlier, Jhunjhunwala had mentioned about his plans to set up a philanthropic foundation with a capital of over Rs 400-500 crore.

"I have the money, but I do not have the will to spend it. I don't ask God for more wealth, but to give me the power to give it away," Jhunjhunwala said at an event organised by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the Economic Times reported. He said he'd like to set up a RARE Foundation that will be run by professionals and associate good people with the project. The report further added that the big bull, who had an investment portfolio worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore, usually donates 25 per cent of his annual income towards philanthropic work in India.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had also said he planned to transfer Rs 5,000 crore to his philanthropic foundation – RARE Family Foundation – in 2025, Moneycontrol quoted a Forbes’ interview adding that after that his plan was to give away 2 per cent each year till the amount reaches Rs 25,000 crore. The report also said Jhunjhunwala wanted the foundation to focus on helping children get heart surgeries, establishing a sports academy and nutrition.