New Delhi: Stock market maverick Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed upcoming airline venture — Akasa — is expected to get all Central clearances to commence airline operations by year-end. Accordingly, the proposed airline venture has applied for a NoC (No Objection Certificate), AoP (Air Operator Permit) and other permits from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

