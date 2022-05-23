New Delhi: Akasa Air- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Airlines- has tweeted the picture of its Boeing 737 Max aircraft before taking the delivery of the aircraft from the US based manufacturer. “Can’t keep calm! Say hi to our QP-pie!” Akasa Air wrote while sharing the pic. The commercial flight operations of Akasa Air are likely to begin in the month of July. To recall, the airlines had earlier informed that the code of Akasa Air would be “QP”.Also Read - Jet Airways Is Hiring: Airline Invites Application For 6 Positions After Getting AOC From DGCA. Details HERE

According to a report in PTI, the carrier will start commercial flight operations in July. "As we get closer to the airline launch date, we can now confirm refined estimates on our timelines. We expect our first aircraft delivery by early June 2022, with the intention to start commercial operations in July 2022," Vinay Dube, CEO, Akasa Air, told PTI.

Akasa Air received the NOC from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations.

Akasa Air: Latest Picture Below

kasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on November 26, 2021 to purchase 72 Max planes. The airline has ordered 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, first aircraft delivery expected by June.