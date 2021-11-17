Dubai: Ace share market trader and investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed SNV Aviation, whose upcoming airline venture — Akasa Air — has placed an order for 72 Boeing’s 737 Max aircrafts. at the Dubai aero show. The airline, through this order, aims to build up on its fleet to serve the rapidly growing Indian market, according to media reports.Also Read - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air Orders 737 MAX Airplanes From Boeing to Build Its Fleet

“We believe that the new 737 MAX airplane will support our aim of running not just a cost-efficient, reliable and affordable airline, but also an environmental friendly company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies,” Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube was quoted as saying by IANS. Also Read - Boeing May Soon Get Deal For 737 Max Jets From Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air: Report

Details Of The Deal You Need To Know

The order, placed at the Dubai Airshow 2021, values around USD 9 billion at list price of the airplanes. According to the report by IANS, this order includes two variants from the 737 Max family, the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200. As per Boeing Commercial Airplanes, as reported by IANS, 737 MAX family delivers superior efficiency, flexibility and reliability while reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by at least 14 per cent compared to airplanes it replaces. The carrier plans to offer commercial flights starting in the summer of 2022 and use its new fleet of 737s to meet the growing demand across India. India’s growing economy and expanding middle class will fuel strong demand for commercial flights, driving the need for more than 2,200 new airplanes in South Asia valued at nearly USD 320 billion over the next 20 year, according to Boeing’s 2021 Commercial Market Outlook.

“The 737 MAX, with its optimized performance, flexibility and capability, is the perfect airplane to establish Akasa Air in the Indian market and ensure it effectively grows its network,” said Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO. Also Read - IPO Watch: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Star Health, Adani Wilmar, Nykaa, 3 Other Firms Get SEBI Approval