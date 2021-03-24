NEW DELHI: Barbeque Nation IPO – India’s leading casual dining chains Barbeque Nation’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) opens for subscription today. The IPO issue size of one of India’s fastest growing restaurant brands is Rs 452.87 crore. While, Barbeque Nation IPO opening date is March 24, the closing date for Initial Public Offering is March 26. The tentative date for listing of Barbeque Nation IPO is April 7, according to reports. Also Read - Barbeque Nation IPO Open Date: Initial Public Offering Size, Review, Stock Market Listing
Barbeque Nation is backed by market guru Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Alchemy India has a stake of 1.69 per cent in Barbeque Nation.
Barbeque Nation Initial Public Offering (IPO) – All You Need To Know
Also Read - Barbeque Nation plans to add 25 more outlets
- Barbeque Nation’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) price is Rs 498 to Rs 500 per equity share. This means Barbeque Nation’s IPO has fixed a rice brand of Rs 498 to Rs 500 per equity share on face value of Rs 5 each.
- Barbeque Nation IPO offers fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 180 crore. Barbeque Nation IPO has offer for sale for 5,457,470 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 272.87 crore.
- Barbeque Nation’s IPO floor price is 99.6 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 100 times the face value of the equity shares.
- Investors must take note one can make bid for Barbeque Nation’s IPO for a minimum of 30 equity shares and in mutliples of 30 equity shares thereafter.
- In Qualified Institutional Buyers portion, the bid can not be less than 75 per cent of the net offer. In Retail Indivual Bidders portion, the bid must not be more than 10 per cent of the net offer. Non Institutional Bidders portion, bid must not be more than 15 per cent of the net offer.
- Like other Initial Public Offerings, Barbeque Nation’s IPO has an employee reservation portion under which eligible employees are allowed to bid up to Rs 20.00 million.
- Barbeque Initial IPO will be listed at BSE Sensex, and NSE.