NEW DELHI: Barbeque Nation IPO – India's leading casual dining chains Barbeque Nation's Initial Public Offering (IPO) opens for subscription today. The IPO issue size of one of India's fastest growing restaurant brands is Rs 452.87 crore. While, Barbeque Nation IPO opening date is March 24, the closing date for Initial Public Offering is March 26. The tentative date for listing of Barbeque Nation IPO is April 7, according to reports.

Barbeque Nation is backed by market guru Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Alchemy India has a stake of 1.69 per cent in Barbeque Nation.

Barbeque Nation Initial Public Offering (IPO) – All You Need To Know