New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has acquired stake in Canara Bank. The public sector bank's (PSU) shareholding pattern disclosed that Jhunjhunwala, popularly known as "Big Bull", invested and acquired 1.59 per cent stake in Canara Bank during first quarter of Financial Year 2021-2022. Ace investor Jhunjhunwala has acquired 2,88,50,000 shares in Canara Bank, as per a report by Mint.
- Earlier, during the first quarter of fiscal 2021-22, Jhunjhunwala invested in Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).
- Meanwhile, Canara Bank’s share price was trending in green. Canara Bank’s share price was up by 1.90 per cent or 2.90 points at Rs 155.70.
- You can check Canara Bank share price live at https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/canara-bank/canbk/532483/corp-announements/
- Standalone private health insurer Star Health was planning to raise Rs 3,000 crore through IPO. Star Health is backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Westbridge Capital. It is the largest standalone private health insurer with a market share of 15.8 per cent in the health insurance market in the financial year 2021, as per PTI report.
- Footwear retailer Metro Brands Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share-sale. The company is backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, PTI reported.
- Stock market maverick Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is also backing an upcoming airline venture — Akasa Air.
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth is estimated at Rs 34,250 crore, according to Forbes report.