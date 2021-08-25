New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has acquired stake in Canara Bank. The public sector bank’s (PSU) shareholding pattern disclosed that Jhunjhunwala, popularly known as “Big Bull”, invested and acquired 1.59 per cent stake in Canara Bank during first quarter of Financial Year 2021-2022. Ace investor Jhunjhunwala has acquired 2,88,50,000 shares in Canara Bank, as per a report by Mint.Also Read - India Women's vs Australia: Meghna Singh, Yastika Bhatia New Faces In Squad Down Under

