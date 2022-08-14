Mumbai: Indian billionaire business magnate, stock trader and investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62 on Sunday morning, said media reports. The veteran investor with a Midas touch had been dubbed “India’s Warren Buffet.”Also Read - This Tata Stock To Give Excellent Returns In One Year! Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Owns 3.92 Crore Shares Of This Company. Do You Own It?

As per Forbes’ Real-time Billionaires Index, Jhunjhunwala is ranked among the top 500 richest billionaires, having a net worth of $5.5 billion. This made him the 36th richest man in India. The portfolio of billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala surged over 56 per cent or Rs 11000 crore year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 30,680.8 crore in June quarter as of July 29, 2022.

Apart from being an active investor, Jhunjhunwala was the chairman of Aptech Limited and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and sits on the board of directors of Prime Focus Limited, Geojit Financial Services, Bilcare Limited, Praj Industries Limited, Provogue India Limited, Concord Biotech Limited, Innovasynth Technologies Limited, Mid Day Multimedia Limited, Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited, Viceroy Hotels Limited, and Tops Security Limited.

Born to an income tax officer, Jhunjhunwala started stock trading while he was still in college. The Big Bulll’s investment journey began with a mere $100 in 1985 when the Bombay Stock Exchange Index was at just 150. He got an interest in the stock market after listening to his father discuss it with his friends. Jhunjhunwala’s most profitable investment is Titan, the jewellery play from Tata stable.

He was born on July 5, 1960. He grew up in Mumbai, where his father was posted as an Income Tax Officer. Jhunjhunwala graduated from Sydenham College in 1985, after which he joined the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India.