Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at 62: Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as India’s own Warren Buffet passed away at the age of 62.  He was not keeping well for the past few days and breathed his last today in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, as per the hospital sources. Moments after his death, tributes poured in from political leaders, sports personalities, film industry and other fields. Jhunjhunwala was born on July 5, 1960. He grew up in Mumbai and after graduating from Sydenham College in 1985, he enrolled at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and married Rekha Jhunjunwala, who is also a stock market investor. Jhunjhunwala ran a privately-owned stock trading firm called RARE Enterprises. He was also the owner of India’s newest airline Akasa Air which took off in Indian skies earlier this month. A lot of people questioned why he planned to start an airline when aviation was not doing well, to which he replied, “I say I’m prepared for failure.” He was always bullish about India’s stock market and whatever stocks he purchased mostly turned into a multibagger.Also Read - Veteran Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Dies At 62, Tributes Pour In

Live Updates

  • 10:19 AM IST

  • 10:17 AM IST

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Dies LIVE Updates: The ace investor had also shot into the limelight for his palace-like new residence coming up at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, and had been on the board of several top companies.

  • 10:16 AM IST

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Dies LIVE Updates: A Chartered Accountant by qualification and training, he was 62 and is survived by his wife Rekha and two children. Often referred to as the ‘King of Bulls’ in the stock markets, Jhunjhunwala’s latest venture Akasa Air’s maiden flight took off exactly a week ago on August 7, last Sunday.

  • 10:15 AM IST

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Dies LIVE Updates: Born on July 5, 1960, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala enrolled at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and married Rekha Jhunjunwala, who is also a stock market investor.

  • 10:13 AM IST

  • 10:12 AM IST

  • 10:10 AM IST

  • 10:09 AM IST

  • 9:59 AM IST

    Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”