Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as the big bull of Dalal Street, passed way on Sunday morning. He was 62. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was dubbed as ‘India’s Warren Buffet’, had reportedly suffered from multiple health issues.Also Read - Who Was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, How He Became Dalal Street Mogul | READ

Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala – 10 Points