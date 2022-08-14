Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as the big bull of Dalal Street, passed way on Sunday morning. He was 62. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was dubbed as ‘India’s Warren Buffett’, had reportedly suffered from multiple health issues.Also Read - What Was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Net Worth?
Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala – 10 Points
Also Read - Who Was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, How He Became Dalal Street Mogul | READ Also Read - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Dies News LIVE Updates - PM Modi Mourns Demise; Last Rites to be Performed at 5:30 PM Today | LIVE
- As per Forbes’ Real-time Billionaires Index, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was ranked among the top 500 richest billionaires, having a net worth of $5.5 billion. This made him the 36th richest man in India.
- The portfolio of billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala surged over 56 per cent or Rs 11000 crore year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 30,680.8 crore in June quarter as of July 29, 2022.
- Apart from being an active investor, Jhunjhunwala was the chairman of Aptech Limited and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and sits on the board of directors of Prime Focus Limited, Geojit Financial Services, Bilcare Limited, Praj Industries Limited, Provogue India Limited, Concord Biotech Limited, Innovasynth Technologies Limited, Mid Day Multimedia Limited, Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited, Viceroy Hotels Limited, and Tops Security Limited.
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s most profitable investment is Titan, the jewellery play from Tata stable.
- A self-made billionaire, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was dubbed as ‘India’s Warren Buffett’.
- Born on July 5 in 1960, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala grew up in a Rajasthani family in Mumbai. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s father worked as a Commissioner of Income Tax.
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala graduated from Sydenham College in 1985, after which he joined the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India.
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala started stock trading while he was still in college. The Big Bulll’s investment journey began with a mere $100 in 1985 when the Bombay Stock Exchange Index was at just 150.
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala apparently got an interest in the stock market after listening to his father discuss it with his friends.
- The new airline Akasa Air, which has been backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, recently unveiled its first flight.