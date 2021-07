New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is planning to go for a big-money investment in the aviation sector. Jhunjhunwala is mulling to make multi-crore investment in new, low-fare airline. Preliminary talks have been completed, and Jhunjhunwala can invest to the tune of around Rs 260 crore, according to a report by PressWire18.Also Read - PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 12 July 2021 - Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards