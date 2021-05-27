New Delhi: In a major announcement, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and private equity firm Multiples Alternate Asset Management have signed a multi-crore deal with Zydus Cadila to buy its animal healthcare business. Zydus Animal Health is the second largest player in India in this space. The deal is worth Rs 3,000 crore, according to a report by CNBC TV18. Also Read - Jugaad Wedding: Couple Gets Married on Bridge Connecting Tamil Nadu & Kerala to Escape Covid Restrictions

The Central government has been promoting animal husbandry and poultry sector. Hence, the opportunity is huge. Animal health business is equivalent to generic pharma business for humans, Jhunjhunwala told CNBC TV18.

Jhunjhunwala, popularly known as the "Big Bull", said that these days eggs, milk, vegetables, and fruits are being produced in greater quantity, even more than the production of cereals.

Jhunjhunwala has also predicted that Animal husbandry and poultry are likely to be a big source of additional income for farmers.

Multiples Alternate Asset Management founder Renuka Ramnath said that Jhunjhunwala’s Rare Enterprises will have 30 percent in the company. The rest she said will be a consortium, the CNBC TV18 said.

Multiples was founded in 2009 by Renuka Ramnath. With close to USD 1 Billion under management, and a portfolio of 18 companies across two funds, Multiples now has a stellar track record of wealth creation in partnership with entrepreneurs and investors, the company said in its LinkedIn profile.