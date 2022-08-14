Mumbai: Reacting to the sad demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, industrialist Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, on Sunday said the ace investor will always be remembered for his acute understanding of the markets as well as for his jovial personality, kindness, and foresightedness. Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as ‘India’s Warren Buffett’, passed away in Mumbai on Sunday morning following a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 62 years old.Also Read - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Death: Hansal Mehta Grieves The Big Bull's Demise

Jhunjhunwala had investments in more than three dozen companies, the most valuable being watch and jewellery maker Titan, part of the Tata conglomerate. His portfolio includes companies like Star Health, Rallis India, Escorts, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Agro Tech Foods, Nazara Technologies and Tata Motors.

Also Read - 'Invincible Spirit, Deeply Passionate About Everything Indian ...', Akasa Air Pens A Heartening Note Condoling Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Death

“Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who sadly passed away this morning, will always be remembered for his acute understanding of the stock exchanges of India. He will also be remembered for his jovial personality, his kindness, and his foresightedness,” Ratan Tata said in his condolence message. “My heartfelt condolences go out to his family which has to share the burden of this great loss,” he added.

Jhunjhunwala was brought dead to the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai early on Sunday morning. Suffering from kidney ailments and ischemic heart disease, the hospital certified that cardiac arrest was the cause of his death.

5 things to know about late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala:

A self-made trader, investor and businessman, he was also known as the ‘Big Bull’ of Dalal Street.

With an estimated net worth of around USD 5.8 billion (about ₹ 46,000 crore), Jhunjhunwala was the 36th richest billionaire in India, according to Forbes’ 2021 listing.

Son of an income tax officer, he is survived by his wife and three children.

A chartered accountant by education, he had not been keeping well for the last few months because of a kidney ailment.

He was seen on a wheelchair at recent public events.

(With inputs from PTI)