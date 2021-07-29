New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, popularly known as “Big Bull”, is planning for multi-crore investment in a proposed airline. The airline will be an ultra-low cost one which will look to cater to the economy class, according to media reports. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is known for his unique investment style in share market.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Day 7, Today Updates: Atanu Das Beats World Champion to Reach Pre-QF; PV Sindhu, India Men's Hockey Team Advance to Quarters

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala New Airline Stock, Investment, Key Details