New Delhi: India's low-cost airline Akasa Air, backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets. "Akasa Air's order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, including the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200," a joint statement by Akasa Air and Boeing stated.

The move might help the US planemaker regain lost ground in one of the world's most promising markets. However, the orders by Akasa are incremental orders, a Boeing executive said in a statement.

Recently, SNV Aviation, which owns Akasa Air, said that it expected to start flying next year after getting initial clearance from the civil aviation ministry to launch the country’s latest ultra-low-cost carrier.

The move comes at a time when Akasa Air has planned to offer flights across the country starting in the summer of 2022 with an endeavour to be the nation’s most dependable, affordable and greenest airline.

In the meantime, Jhunjhunwala has collaborated with former chief executives of IndiGo and Jet Airways to tap into demand for domestic air travel, which is nearing pre-pandemic levels.

In March 2019, the 737 MAX was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people.

It must be noted that Boeing’s share of India’s 570 narrowbody planes fell to 18% from 35% after Jet’s collapse in 2018, the CAPA India data showed.