Raksha Bandhan 2022: There has been confusion about the date of Raksha Bandhan. While several states are celebrating it on August 11, Thursday, the festival will be observed in some on Friday. Therefore, government and private institutions including banks, barring those involved in emergency services, will be closed to the public. However, not all cities and states have common holidays.Also Read - Bank Holidays August 2022: Banks To Remain Closed For 9 Days In August. Check List Here

Raksha Bandhan 2022: States where banks will remain closed on August 11

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Rajasthan

Himachal Pradesh.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: States/cities where banks will remain closed on August 12

Agartala

Ahmedabad

Aizawl

Belapur

Bengaluru

Bhopal

Bhubaneswar

Chandigarh

Chennai

Dehradun

Gangtok

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Imphal

Jaipur

Jammu

Kochi

Kolkata

Maharashtra

Mumbai

Nagpur

New Delhi

Panaji

Patna

Raipur

Ranchi

Shillong

Shimla

Srinagar

Thiruvananthapuram

UP

Long weekend Ahead

Banks will also remain shut on August 13 since it’s the second Saturday. Further, banks across the nation will be closed for Independence Day on August 15 (Monday). In Maharashtra, banks will also be closed for four days starting on August 13 (Second Saturday ) and ending on August 16 (Parsi New Year).

RBI Bank Holiday 2022

The RBI has already issued a schedule of bank holidays for August 2022. Each year, the RBI categories bank holidays into three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.