Bank Holidays: In the wake of several festivals, banks across several states will remain shut for 5 days in a row starting today. So, if you’re planning to visit your bank coming week, you must check the list of bank holidays issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI calendar notifies holidays under three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these holidays, all branches of banks, including the public/private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Are Banks Open Today?

State-wise Bank Holidays this week

August 12: Raksha Bandhan Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: What is The Best Time To Celebrate Rakhi on August 12? Check Here

Agartala

Ahmedabad

Aizawl

Belapur

Bengaluru

Bhopal

Bhubaneswar

Chandigarh

Chennai

Dehradun

Gangtok

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Imphal

Jaipur

Jammu

Kochi

Kolkata

Maharashtra

Mumbai

Nagpur

New Delhi

Panaji

Patna

Raipur

Ranchi

Shillong

Shimla

Srinagar

Thiruvananthapuram

UP

August 13: Patriot’s Day/Second Saturday Also Read - Randeep Hooda Shares Picture With Sarabjit's Sister on First Raksha Bandhan Post Her Demise: 'When One Leaves You

All over India

August 14: Sunday

August 15: Independence Day

All over India

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)