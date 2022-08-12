Bank Holidays: In the wake of several festivals, banks across several states will remain shut for 5 days in a row starting today. So, if you’re planning to visit your bank coming week, you must check the list of bank holidays issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI calendar notifies holidays under three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these holidays, all branches of banks, including the public/private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Are Banks Open Today?
State-wise Bank Holidays this week
August 12: Raksha Bandhan Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: What is The Best Time To Celebrate Rakhi on August 12? Check Here
- Agartala
- Ahmedabad
- Aizawl
- Belapur
- Bengaluru
- Bhopal
- Bhubaneswar
- Chandigarh
- Chennai
- Dehradun
- Gangtok
- Guwahati
- Hyderabad
- Imphal
- Jaipur
- Jammu
- Kochi
- Kolkata
- Maharashtra
- Mumbai
- Nagpur
- New Delhi
- Panaji
- Patna
- Raipur
- Ranchi
- Shillong
- Shimla
- Srinagar
- Thiruvananthapuram
- UP
August 13: Patriot’s Day/Second Saturday Also Read - Randeep Hooda Shares Picture With Sarabjit's Sister on First Raksha Bandhan Post Her Demise: 'When One Leaves You
August 14: Sunday
August 15: Independence Day
August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)