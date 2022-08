Indian Railways: The occasion of Raksha Bandhan is a time for all siblings and brothers and sisters out there. This festival also calls on for a lot of rush on roads and tracks as siblings are eager to celebrate it. In a bid to steer clear of this rush and allow for more convenient passage to passengers, the Indian Railways has announced to run special trains in about 6 routes. These trains will be run specifically by the Western railways in states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.Also Read - Indian Railways To Operate Soon On Delhi-Kashmir Route Comprising Of World's Tallest Railway Bridge! All You Need To Know

Here is a list of special trains

Bandra Terminus to Bhavnagar Terminus (August 13 and 14)

August 13, Bandra to Bhavnagar Superfast Train 09207 Departure – 19.25hrs on Saturday Arrival – 9.25 hrs on Sunday

August 14, Bhavnagar to Bandra Terminus Train 09298 Departure – 14.50hrs on Sunday Arrival – 6.00hrs on Monday

Between Bandra Terminus to Indore August 10 – August 13

Between Mumbai Central to Okha, August 12 and 15

August 12, Mumbai Central to Okha Superfast Train 09097; Departure – 11.05hrs on Friday Arrival – 3.35hrs on Saturday

August 15, Okha to Mumbai Central Train 09098; Departure – 10.00hrs on Monday Arrival – 4.35hrs on Tuesday

Between Mumbai Central-Jaipur-Borivali, August 10 and 11

August 10, Mumbai Central to Jaipur Train 09183; Departure – 22.50hrs Wednesday Arrival – 18.30hrs Thursday

August 10, Bandra terminus to Indore superfast train 09191 ; Departure – 14.40hrs on Wednesday Arrival – 4.40hrs on Thursday

; Departure – 14.40hrs on Wednesday Arrival – 4.40hrs on Thursday August 11, Indore to Bandra terminus Train 09192; Departure – 21.40hrs on Thursday Arrival – 13.10hrs Friday

Departure – 21.40hrs on Thursday Arrival – 13.10hrs Friday August 12, Bandra terminus to Indore superfast train 09069; Departure – 14.50hrs on Friday Arrival – 4.40hrs on Saturday

Departure – 14.50hrs on Friday Arrival – 4.40hrs on Saturday August 13, Indore to Bandra terminus Train 09070; Departure – 21.00hrs on Saturday Arrival – 11.55hrs on Sunday

Booking of train numbers 09207 (of 13.08.22), 09208 (of 14.08.22), 09097, 09098, 09191, 09192, 09069, 09070 and 09183 opened on August 8 and train numbers 09208 (of 01.09.22) and 09207 (of 02.09.22) will open from August 9 at PRS counters and on IRCTC website.

Have a great Raksha Bandhan!