Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 Thoughtful Financial Gifts That Your Sister Will Appreciate

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 Thoughtful Financial Gifts That Your Sister Will Appreciate

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the bond of love and protection between brothers and sisters. It is a time for siblings to express their love and care for each other. While traditional gifts like sweets, jewelry, and clothes are still popular, there is a growing trend of giving financial gifts to siblings.

Here are a full list of items that you can gift your sister this Raksha Bandhan. (Image: Freepik)

New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the bond of love and protection between brothers and sisters. It is a time for siblings to express their love and care for each other. While traditional gifts like sweets, jewelry, and clothes are still popular, there is a growing trend of giving financial gifts to siblings.

There are many reasons why financial gifts are becoming more popular for Raksha Bandhan. First, they are a practical way to show your love and support. A health insurance policy can help your sister or brother afford medical care in case of an emergency. Gold ETFs can help them save for their future. Second, financial gifts can be a way to invest in your sibling’s future.

If you are considering giving a financial gift to your sibling for Raksha Bandhan, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, you need to know what your sibling’s financial goals are. Are they saving for a house? Retirement? A child’s education? Once you know their goals, you can choose a gift that will help them achieve them. Second, you need to make sure the gift is affordable for you. Don’t overspend on a gift that you cannot afford. Finally, you need to make sure the gift is something that your sibling will appreciate. If you are not sure what they would like, you can always ask them for suggestions.

Here are a full list of items that you can gift your sister this Raksha Bandhan:

1. Health Insurance Policy

If you are planning to give a gift your sister this Rakhi, you can gift her a comprehensive health insurance policy that will protect her in any health emergency.

2. Gold ETFs

If you want to gift Gold to your sister but are fearful of its safety and security, you can better gift her Gold ETFs that is Exchange Traded Fund.

3. A Mutual Fund SIP

A Mutual Fund SIP with a long lock-in period can be one of the best financial gifts you can give your sister.

4. LIC Policies

If you care about your sibling’s safety and financial stability, gifting her a LIC policy would help. Some of the policies that you can gift to your sister are:

LIC Bima Jyoti Policy

LIC Bima Ratna

LIC New Jeevan Anand

5. Digital Gold

Gold has a specific value in festivals in India and gifting gold has a lot of value. So, you can gift her a big value in the form of Digital Gold.

