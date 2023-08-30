Home

Digital Gold, Mutual Funds: Give These 5 Financial Gifts to Your Sister on Raksha Bandhan

This Raksha Bandhan, there is another way you can make your sister smile is by presenting her digital gold.

This Raksha Bandhan, as a responsible brother, you go beyond the ordinary and gift your sisters with something to safeguard their financial well-being and future.

New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan is an apt occasion to show your love, care and concern for your sister as this festival is celebrated to mark the bonding between a brother and a sister. As a concerned brother, you might think of typically gifting your sister with cash, jewellery or some lifestyle gifts on this occasion. However, you can also consider choosing a financial gift for her to better protect and secure her future.

In the ever-evolving economic scenario, personal finance has gained paramount importance in everyone’s life these days. Within this understand, the concept of financial freedom has taken a centre-stage.

Starting from health insurance and fixed deposit to Digital Gold, consider presenting your sister with the gift of genuine freedom on Raksha Bandhan.

Health Insurance

Amid increasing medical expenses, you can think of buying a health insurance for your sister on Rakhsa Bandhan. These health insurances act as a safeguard against such medical emergencies. The government too underscores the significance of health insurance in everyone’s life. This Raksha Bandhan, you must gift your sister one health insurance coverage, ensuring her overall protection.

Fixed Deposit

Even as many new saving schemes have been launched by various public and private sector banks, FD remains an excellent choice of saving for many. With low risk and high returns, FDs serve myriad purposes in the future – from funding education to building a home.

Digital Gold

Another way you can make your sister smile is by presenting her digital gold on Raksha Bandhan. In India, it is customary to give gold on auspicious occasions. For Raksha Bandhan this year, consider a modern twist – digital gold. Offering both ornamental and financial value, digital gold will be a prudent choice. Digital Gold is easy to liquidate and eliminates worries about theft or depreciation.

Mutual Funds

For those who don’t have choice for investment in FDs, mutual funds offer an attractive alternative. Gradual investments in mutual funds over a period of time can accumulate substantial funds, catering to your sister’s financial aspirations. Hence, plan to open a mutual fund for your sister this Raksha Bandhan.

Systematic Investment Plan

You can present your sister with setting up a SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) and making contributions on a monthly basis. SIP is a wonderful means of investment where you can assure a fixed sum in a mutual fund scheme and you continue paying as per your convenience. Investing patiently in this plan develops financial discipline, which has the ability to generate wealth and aid in the achievement of financial objectives.

