Raksha Bandhan 2021: The festival of Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan is observed across India to celebrate the love of brothers and sisters. During this time, sisters tie colorful rakhis on the wrists for their brothers wishing them prosperity and long life. At the same time, brothers also promise their sisters to protect them and give gifts. However, if you want to make this Raksha Bandhan 2021 a memorable one, then you must know that there are some exciting offers and attractive cashback on buying gift cards through apps like Paytm and Amazon.

Buy gift card worth Rs 5000, get cashback of Rs 200

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Amazon, the e-commerce giant has announced great offers for customers. As part of this offer, if you buy an e-gift voucher of Rs 5000, then you will get a cashback of Rs 200. This cashback will be added to your Amazon Pay balance. However, while buying a gift card, the payment will have to be done through Amazon Pay UPI. Apart from this, rewards will also have to be collected before buying a gift card. Gift cards can be bought for yourself or can be given to someone else.

Other offers on Paytm

First Offer – Rs50 cashback on purchase of Paytm Gift Card worth Rs.2100

2nd offer – Rs 20 cashback on purchase of Paytm gift card worth Rs 2100

3rd Offer – Rs.10 cashback on purchase of Paytm Gift Card worth Rs.501

Notably, these offers are valid for selected users only. To check whether this offer is for you or not, first open the Paytm app and go to the Cashback and offer section. After this, then go to Money Transfer, Wallet and Bank Offers. There you will see the offers available to you.

It must be noted that the Paytm Gift Voucher gets added to your Paytm balance. You cannot transfer it to a friend or bank account. With Paytm Gift Voucher, you can recharge and make bill payments.