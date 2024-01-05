Home

Business

Ram Mandir Consecration: Paytm Inks MoU With Ayodhya Nagar Nigam To Enable Mobile Payments

Ram Mandir Consecration: Paytm Inks MoU With Ayodhya Nagar Nigam To Enable Mobile Payments

Paytm has inked an MoU with the Ayodhya Nagar Nigam to facilitate digital payments in the temple town ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

Ram Mandir Consecration: FinTech powerhouse Paytm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ayodhya Nagar Nigam to allow mobile payments within the temple town. The MoU is aimed at facilitating digital payments for visitors and devotees who are expected to throng the city after the scheduled grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Trending Now

In a statement, One97 Communications Limited– the parent company of Paytm said card machines will be installed cash collection centres under State Nagar Nigam departments. Mobile payments can be done via QR code, Soundbox and Card machines, they said.

You may like to read

“Ahead of the much-anticipated inauguration of Ram Mandir, Paytm is thrilled to collaborate with Ayodhya Nagar Nigam to ensure convenient and secure digital/mobile payment solutions for the millions of devotees visiting the sacred city,” said Paytm Chief Business Officer of Payments Abhay Sharma.

Hailing the ground-breaking MoU, Girish Pati Tripathi, the Mayor of Ayodhya Nagar Nigam said the municipal body was pleased announced the partnership with Paytm which will ensure hassle-free digital payments for devotees.

“As Ayodhya prepares to welcome millions of devotees for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, we are pleased to partner with Paytm to ensure a smooth and efficient digital payment experience,” Tripathi said.

Ram Mandir Consecration

Ayodhya is all geared up to host a mega consecration ceremony of the grand Ram Temple on January 22 even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested people not to visit the temple city in large numbers on the day of the consecration for security and logistical reasons.

The Prime Minister urged people to light ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) on the consecration day and celebrate the Ram Temple inauguration at home as ‘Diwali’.

Acknowledging that Lord Ram’s devotees are eager to be part of the inauguration day of Ram Mandir, PM Modi said that only a few people have been invited to the inauguration ceremony.

“I have a request to all. Everyone has a wish to come to Ayodhya to be a part of the event on January 22. But you know it is not possible for everyone to come. Therefore, I request all Ram devotees that once the formal program is done on 22nd January, they should come to Ayodhya at their convenience, do not make up their minds to come to Ayodhya on 22nd January,” PM Modi had said while addressing a mega public gathering in Ayodhya on December 30.

Preparations in full swing

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration which is expected to draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Ayodhya, regarded by Hindus as the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.