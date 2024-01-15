Home

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: 10 Trains Cancelled, Few Rescheduled From January 16 To 22, Check Details

A total of 10 trains, including Vande Bharat, have been cancelled.

The movement of a few trains will be affected from January 16 to 22 due to the doubling of tracks and electrification. (Representational image)

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: A senior Railways official said on Monday that ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony) in Ayodhya, the movement of a few trains will be affected from January 16 to 22 due to the doubling of tracks and electrification being done on top priority.

A total of 10 trains, including Vande Bharat, have been cancelled while 35 trains, including Doon Express, will run on alternate routes and the running of 14 other trains will be affected.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Northern Railway, Lucknow Division, Rekha Sharma said that the Vande Bharat Express running from Ayodhya Cantt to Anand Vihar was earlier cancelled till January 15 for the ongoing works adding that the cancellation has been further extended till January 22.

Doubling of the Ayodhya railway section is being done on high priority for the consecration ceremony, said a Railways official.

The name of the Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to Ayodhya Dham Junction ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony or the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony scheduled to take place on 22 January.

The event has garnered significant attention with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

Preparations are in full swing for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22 January. For the mega event, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited many prominent people and celebrities. To welcome and honor all attendees, the trust will present them with gifts that include “Ram Raj” which is the sacred soil extracted during the foundation excavation of the temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi. Ram Raj will be carefully packed in boxes and presented to attendees during the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government plans to make Ayodhya a major tourist attraction with initiatives like rejuvenating it, including launching water sports and boating activities. For instance, the Guptar Ghat of Ayodhya, the place which was chosen by Lord Shri Ram to proceed to heaven as per popular belief and which has a rich spiritual heritage, has emerged as the ideal location.

(With PTI inputs)

