Home

Business

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Mukesh Ambani To Attend Consecration Ceremony With Wife Nita Ambani And Family

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Mukesh Ambani To Attend Consecration Ceremony With Wife Nita Ambani And Family

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Mukesh Ambani To Attend Consecration Ceremony With Wife Nita Ambani And Family

Mukesh Ambani House Lit Up For Ram Mandir Consecration

New Delhi: We are less than an hour away from the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya and the excitement of the devotees is on an all-time high. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the Ram Mandir for the Consecration of Ram Lalla and the celebrity guests are also arriving for the grand event, including Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and business tycoons Sunil Mittal and Gautam Adani. Dhirubhai Ambani’s younger son Anil Ambani has already reached the venue and according to the latest media reports, the latter’s elder son and MD and Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani will reach the temple with his wife Nita Ambani and his entire family.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.