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Ram Navami 2026 Stock Market Holiday: Will NSE and BSE remain open or closed today? Complete holiday list here

Ram Navami 2026 Stock Market Holiday: Will NSE and BSE remain open or closed today? Complete holiday list here

Domestic equity markets will remain closed on March 26, 2026 on the occassion of Ram Navami.

Stock Market update

In view of Ram Navami, Indian stock market exchanges NSE and BSE will remain shut today, March 26, 2026. As per the stock market holiday calendar shared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), today’s closure is one of several upcoming breaks in the mid-year schedule, with the next holiday slated for Mahavir Jayanti on March 31. Speaking about the next Stock Market holiday list, the stock markets will close on Good Friday, April 3, and Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

Why are the Indian stock market exchanges NSE and BSE closed today?

Domestic equity markets will remain closed today due to the occasion of Ram Navami. Check Stock Market Holidays 2026 (NSE & BSE) below.

Date Holiday Name April 3 Good Friday April 14 Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti May 1 Maharashtra Day May 28 Bakri Id (Eid al-Adha) June 26 Muharram September 14 Ganesh Chaturthi October 2 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 20 Dussehra November 10 Diwali – Balipratipada November 24 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev December 25 Christmas

When will the Indian stock market exchanges NSE and BSE close in 2026?

The markets are slated to remain closed on Good Friday, April 3, and Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. Other important holidays in the 2026 calendar year include Maharashtra Day on May 1, Bakri Id on May 28, and Muharram on June 26. As the year progresses, the exchange will observe Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14 and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, among others.

UP Ram Navami School Holiday 2026: Will Schools in Uttar Pradesh remain closed today? Yogi government makes big announcement

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The last quarter of 2026 will have break days for Dussehra on October 20, Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev on November 24, and finally the last day of holiday in the 2026 calendar year will be Christmas, December 25.

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