Delhi Budget 2024: Atishi Presents Rs 76,000 Crore Budget, Says City Progressing Towards Ram Rajya | Key Highlights

The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly began on February 15 and has been extended until the first week of March. It was supposed to end on February 21.

Atishi Presents Delhi Budget

Delhi government’s finance minister Atishi presented its 10th annual budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly on 4th March. It is based on the concept of ‘Ram Rajya’.

While presenting Delhi Budget 2024, FM Atishi claimed that In 2014, the per capita income of Delhi was Rs 2.47 lakhs and today the per capita income of Delhi has reached 4.62 lakhs which is two and a half times more than the national average.

Delhi FM Atishi says “Today I am not only presenting the 10th budget of the Kejriwal government but I will also present the changing picture of Delhi in the last ten years.”

Key Annoucements In Delhi Budget 2024

Delhi govt allocates ₹16,396 cr for education in FY 25 budget Delhi govt allocates ₹8,685 crore for health sector in FY25 budget, says finance minister Atishi. Delhi was ₹ 2.47 lakhs and today the per capita income of Delhi has reached 4.62 lakhs which is two and a half times more than the national average. Rs 6,215 crores proposed for hospitals to maintain good facilities. Rs 212 crores allocated for providing medical treatment through the Mohalla Clinics. Rs 658 crores allocated to ensure an adequate supply of essential medicines in Delhi Government hospitals for this fiscal year. Rs 400 crores for the construction of new hospitals and the expansion of existing hospitals through remodeling. Rs 80 crores allocated to make free healthcare services available through the Delhi Arogya Kosh. Rs 194 crores proposed for the purchase of new ambulances for Centralized Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) in Delhi.

Delhi Per Capita Income

While presenting Delhi budget 2024, state Finance Minister Atishi claimed in Vidhan Sabha that In 2014, the GSDP of Delhi was Rs 4.95 lakh crores and in the last ten years, the GSDP of Delhi has increased two and a half times to Rs 11.08 lakh crores. She added, “In 2014, the per capita income of Delhi was Rs 2.47 lakhs and today the per capita income of Delhi has reached 4.62 lakhs which is two and a half times more than the national average.Today, I am going to present a budget of Rs 76,000 crores.”

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi added “We all present here are inspired by Lord Ram. We have been trying day and night for the last 9 years to fulfil this dream of ‘Ram Rajya’. We have tried to provide happiness and prosperity to the people of Delhi in the last 9 years. There is a lot to be done to establish ‘Ram Rajya’ in Delhi but a lot has been done in the last 9 years.”

Aitshi said, Education has been the priority of our government. In 2015 we doubled the education budget. We spend 1/4th of our expenditure on education only…For this year we are making a provision of Rs 16,396 crores for education.

Delhi finance minister Atishi took blessings from former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s mother. On X(formerly Twitter), Atishi posted: “Every year from 2015 to 2022, I have heard Manish ji’s budget speech…Today in his absence, before I am going to present the budget, I took blessings from Manish ji’s wife and his mother.”

Arvind Kejriwal has already emphasized on the concept of ‘Ram Rajya’ in his Republic Day speech. He had said the AAP govt in Delhi already adopted 10 principles of ‘Ram Rajya’ by providing quality education, health care services, free electricity and water to people.

