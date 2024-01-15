Home

Ram Temple Consecration: SpiceJet Introduces Non‐stop Flights Connecting Ayodhya with Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai

Last week, SpiceJet announced it would operate a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21, 2024.

New Delhi: With the inauguration of Ram Temple on January 22, SpiceJet is set to launch non‐stop flights connecting Ayodhya with Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai beginning February 1, 2024. The company, in an exchange filing, said that it will deploy its 189‐seater Boeing 737 aircraft on these routes.

“As part of SpiceJetʹs continuous efforts to strengthen its network, the airline aims to connect Ayodhya with several other major cities across India soon. This expansion aligns with SpiceJetʹs commitment to providing seamless travel options to passengers while contributing to the growth of regional connectivity,” the company said.

Last week, SpiceJet announced it would operate a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21, 2024. The special flight caters to passengers attending the auspicious ʹPran Pratishtaʹ ceremony at the Shri Ram Temple on January 22. SpiceJet will also operate a return flight on the same day, ensuring a hassle‐free travel experience for devotees.

In addition to the Ayodhya flights, SpiceJet also announced new flights connecting Mumbai with Srinagar, Chennai with Jaipur, and Bengaluru with Varanasi from February 1.

“We are happy to announce the introduction of non‐stop flights connecting Ayodhya with Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. These new flights align with our commitment to enhancing connectivity and providing passengers with convenient travel options. SpiceJet remains dedicated to connecting more Indian cities with Ayodhya soon, offering non‐stop flights for a seamless and comfortable travel experience,ʺ said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.

