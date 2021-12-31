IRCTC Latest News: The Indian Railways on Friday made a big announcement for the passengers and said it has decided to add two more religious places to the Ramayana Yatra Special Train route. As per the updates from the Railways, one more special train will operate in the Ramayana Yatra circuit from 9 February 2022.Also Read - Lockdown-like Curbs To Return In Bihar? CM Nitish Kumar To Hold COVID Review Today Meet Amid Omicron Scare

The passengers must note that the Ramayana Yatra Special train takes the pilgrims to religious places associated with the life of Lord Ram and two trains have already been operational for them.

The Railways further added that the trains will now cover two more places— Buxar district in Bihar and Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu.

According to the updates, the Railway Board has given nod to the proposal of adding these two places for the train route, which was earlier sent by the IRCTC.

Now that these two places have been added to the Ramayana Yatra circuit, the days of travel will increase for the passengers.

The IRCTC officials told news portal that the Ramayana Special Train used to cover its journey in 17 days earlier but now after the addition of two new religious places the journey will be increased to 20 days.

The passengers must note that the Indian railway is running only two Shri Ramayana Yatra Special Trains, out of these one is a deluxe train with AC second class and AC first class coaches.