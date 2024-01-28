Home

Rana Talwar, First Indian And Asian To Head Global Bank Dies At 76, Know All About Him

Rana Talwar, the first Indian and Asian to head a global bank and the founder of Sabre Capital, passes away at the age of 76. Here's all you need to know about him...

Rana Talwar (File Photo)

New Delhi: It is a sad day for the business world as the first Indian and Asian to head a global bank ever, Rana Talwar has passed away at the age of 76, after a prolonged illness. The news of his demise has been given by his grieved family members.

