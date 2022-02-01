New Delhi: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for the regular commuters between Delhi and Haryana. A high-speed rail corridor will connect Delhi with Rohtak soon. Passengers travelling from Delhi to Rohtak will benefit significantly from this rapid rail corridor. As per a report by News 18, the rapid rail transit system (RRTS) will be built between Delhi and Rohtak via Bahadurgarh and Sampala.Also Read - Economic Survey 2022: Delhi Replaces Bengaluru As Startup Capital Of India

Once the project is completed, the trains on this line are expected to run at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour

It must be noted that the Central government has identified 8 corridors for high-speed RRTS linking major towns in the National Capital Region (NCR) with Delhi. The reports suggested that in the first phase the RRTS projects, Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat were taken up. And the 8 other RRTS corridors are part of the Functional Plan on Transport for National Capital Region (NCR) – 2032 prepared by the NCR Planning Board (NCRPB).

As per latest updates, the corridors will begin from Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi and will also be seamlessly integrated with other modes of transport such as Delhi Metro Rail Stations, Inter-State Bus Terminals, Airports and Railway Stations.

After the first phase, the second phase of the corridor will begin which includes Delhi-Rohtak, Delhi-Palwal, Ghaziabad-Khurja, Ghaziabad-Hapur and Delhi-Baraut. The approval for the Delhi-Bahadurgarh-Rohtak RRT corridor was granted in December last year.

The passengers must know that the preparation of the Detail Project Report (DPR) of the Rapid Rail Corridor is underway and the Haryana government has started preparing this DPR in association with the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).