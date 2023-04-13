Home

People in the national capital region (NCR) will be connected via the RAPIDX services to the national capital through modern, sustainable, convenient, fast, safe, and comfortable means of travel.

All You Need To Know About RAPIDX, The Fist Semi-High Speed Regional Rail Services By National Capital Region Transport Corporation (Image by Hexatron93 on WIkipedia)

New Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in India has named its first semi-high-speed regional rail services as ‘RAPIDX’. The trains will operate on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors, which are being implemented to connect key urban nodes across the National Capital Region (NCR). It is said that the name ‘RAPIDX’ has been chosen because it is easy to read and pronounce in various languages.

As per NCRTC officials, the ‘X’ in the name represents next-generation technology and new-age mobility solutions, signifying speed, progress, youth, optimism, and energy. NCRTC aims to contribute to decarbonisation by decongesting NCR, reducing the number of vehicles on the road, and using green energy. It has a has a green leaf symbol highlighting the brand’s commitment to decarbonisation.

NCRTC is a joint venture between the Union government and the states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The Union Cabinet approved the establishment of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation Limited (NCRTC) under the Companies Act, 1956, on 11 July 2013. The Cabinet allocated initial seed capital of Rs 100 crores (₹1 billion) to the NCRTC for designing, developing, implementing, financing, operating, and maintaining the RRTS in the NCR.

NCRTC plans to tap into green energy by installing solar panels on stations and depots and progressively increasing the use of blended power in traction.

People in the national capital region (NCR) will be connected via the RAPIDX services to the national capital through modern, sustainable, convenient, fast, safe, and comfortable means of travel. The RAPIDX services on the first Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut significantly.

The NCRTC plans to commission the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor for the public by 2025. Before that, it will operationalise a 17-km long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai in 2023, ahead of its scheduled time. The RAPIDX services are expected to provide easier and faster access to a world of opportunities for the youth in NCR, leading them towards their aspirations.

