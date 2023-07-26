Home

Rare Apple-Made Sneakers Up For Sale For Over Rs 40 Lakh

Apple used to make trainers in the 1990s just for the employees of the company and these sneakers are now up for auction on Sothby's website.

Custom-made for Apple employees, these ultra-rare sneakers were a one-time giveaway at a National Sales Conference in the mid-1990s. (Photo: sothbys)

New Delhi: Apple is one of the top international technology giants which has continued to stay on top for several years. The tech giant is known for selling a range of products from phones to smartwatches. However, Apple used to make trainers in the 1990s just for the employees of the company and these sneakers are now up for auction on Southby’s website.

Believe it or not, this rare pair of sneakers is now up for grabs $50,000, which is nearly Rs 41 lakh. Custom-made for Apple employees, these ultra-rare sneakers were a one-time giveaway at a National Sales Conference in the mid-1990s.

“More than 22,000 Apple consumers purchased clothing and accessories from the brand in 1985, a testament to the public’s dedication across categories. For the products outside of Apple’s zone of expertise, they would partner with leading brands such as Lamy, Honda and Braun to apply their iconic Apple branding to various white label products,” Southby said.

Featuring a predominately white upper, the old school rainbow Apple logo — on both the tongue and lateral quarter — is a standout detail. Having never reached the general public, this particular pair of sneakers is one of the most obscure in existence and highly coveted on the resale market.

