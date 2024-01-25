Home

Rashil Decor’s Operating Income Stands at Rs 213.47 Crore in Q3FY24 | Check Details Here

Rushil Decor Limited said that its operating income stood at Rs 213.47 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, compared to Rs 204.18 crore in the previous quarter.

New Delhi: The stock market was trading weak and at 2:20 pm on Thursday, the BSE Sensex was trading at 70410, down 647 points, while the Nifty was trading at 21,274 points, down 180 points. In the midst of the weak stock market, the shares of interior decoration company Rushil Decor were trading down by 1% and were trading at ₹3 lower at ₹374.60.

Rashil Decor shares have given investors a return of 40% from the low level of ₹265 on August 18, 2023. Rashil Decor shares fell to a low of ₹54 during the period of the Corona crisis on March 27, 2020, from where investors have so far received a return of 640%.

Meanwhile, Rushil Decor Limited has informed the stock market that the company’s Board of Directors held a meeting on Thursday, January 25, in which the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of the current financial year were approved. Rushil Decor Limited said that its operating income stood at Rs 213.47 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, compared to Rs 204.18 crore in the previous quarter.

The previous fiscal year’s third quarter saw revenue of 210.74 crore rupees. Rushil Decor Limited said that its pre-tax profit in the third quarter of the current fiscal year stood at 15.01 crore rupees, up from 13.76 crore rupees in the previous quarter and 13.41 crore rupees in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year.”

