New Delhi: Ratan Tata Acquires Stake in Pritish Nandy Communications: In a major development, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Trusts Ratan Tata has invested in Pritish Nandy Communications in his "personal capacity". The Pritish Nandy Communications disclosed that veteran industrialist Ratan Tata had invested in the company. "Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Trusts, has, in his personal capacity, acquired a stake in Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd through market purchases last week," Pritish Nandy Communications said in a regulatory filing. Tata has invested in start-ups and technology companies, the company added. The Pritish Nandy Communications PNC shares were trading 10 per cent higher at Rs 25.85 apiece on BSE.

The Pritish Nandy Communications is a movies and entertainment company that is listed on BSE as a "B Group" company. The Pritish Nandy Communications PNC shares had a 52 week-high share price of 26.86 with an Upper Price Band of 25.85 and a Lower Price Band of 21.15.