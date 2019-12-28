New Delhi: Who doesn’t love to fly high? And that holds true for business tycoon Ratan Tata as well who celebrated his 82nd birthday on Saturday. The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons served as the chairman of the company for over two decades and retired in 2012. One can imagine that his decade must be full of red-letter moments, but his one of most favourite moments is far from his office where he was flying the F18 super Hornet at the Bengaluru Aero Show. The photo shows him coming out of the jet — smile on his face.

“It is not just the end of a year, but the end of a decade too. I look forward with excitement to the new decade ahead, which is a great time to be relevant, to stand for causes you believe in, to create something from scratch, make special connections, laugh, and write a little bit of history. Here’s one of my favorite moments from this decade, flying the F18 Super Hornet at the Bangalore Aero Show,” he wrote.

Ratan Tata is a trained pilot. According to reports, he was the first civilian to fly F-16 in 2007 during the Aero India show in Bangalore. He is also an owner of Dassault Falcon 2000 private jet.

Remember this tweet?

My new Pilot Sir Ratan Tata flying me to Delhi. Another way airasia cuts costs. The advisor is a pilot. pic.twitter.com/Rn4498DAfz — Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) July 2, 2013

Yes, in 2013 he flew AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes to New Delhi for a meeting with the then civil aviation minister.